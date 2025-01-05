ALOR GAJAH, Jan 5 — Police have found an iron rim component believed to be from the detached lorry tyre that caused a five-vehicle accident at KM204 of the North-South Expressway (Plus) northbound last December 23.

Alor Gajah District Police Chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the iron rim was found at the Waste Disposal Centre in Jalan Solok, Tangkak, Johor.

“The iron rim was handed over by a Propel subcontractor to the police and then sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis,” he said in a statement today.

Last December 23, seven people lost their lives, and 33 others were injured in a tragic accident involving a tour bus carrying 27 passengers, two lorries, a car, and an MPV, at KM204 of the North-South Expressway northbound.

Initial investigations revealed that the tour bus collided with a detached lorry tyre that was blocking the middle lane, causing the bus to lose control, veer into the opposite lane, and crash into three other vehicles.

The collision resulted in the deaths of five passengers in the MPV, as well as the driver and a passenger of the bus. — Bernama