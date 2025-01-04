KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Umno has announced that it will not proceed with the rally planned for Monday, following remarks from Istana Negara as well as advice from the inspector-general of police.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the party respected the King’s prerogative under Article 42(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution regarding the case of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“As the only party consistently championing and upholding the institution of the Malay Rulers as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, Umno has always placed the utmost priority and respect for His Majesty the King,” Asyraf said in a statement yesterday.

He further said the decision aligns with the party’s long-standing commitment to upholding the monarchy and the rule of law.

The rally was initially intended to show support for the convicted Najib, who is bidding for judicial review of his pardon over a purported “royal addendum” for him to serve the remainder of his imprisonment under house arrest.

The rally had drawn bi-partisan support, including from opposition party PAS.

Yesterday, Istana Negara issued a statement urging the public to respect the Constitution and established laws ahead of thee rally.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain also warned the public not to join any such rally, citing the palace’ statement.

In his statement, Asyraf xpressed the party’s faith in the King’s wisdom and benevolence to ensure justice for Najib.

This move signals Umno’s effort to balance its advocacy for Najib with its respect for Malaysia’s constitutional monarchy and position in the diverse coalition government.