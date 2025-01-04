SEREMBAN, Jan 4 — A temporary water supply disruption will take place on Jan 7 from 8 am until 8 am the next day (Jan 8) to carry out installation work on a ‘Stop Log Guide’ and pipe installation.

Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS) said in a statement that this stoppage will result in disruption of water supply to the whole of Port Dickson town and parts of the Seremban district.

“The installation of the Stop Log Guide at the inlet of the Sungai Linggi Water Treatment Plant (LRA) and work to connect 350 millimetres (mm), 250 mm and 150 mm pipes in front of the Bandar Ekar Rantau Mosque, will be carried out on Tuesday (Jan 7) and several areas in Seremban and Port Dickson will be affected,” according to the statement.

The areas involved in Port Dickson are Escort Estate, Kampung Sawah Sunggala, Bandar Sunggala, Taman Si Rusa Jaya Batu (BT) area 6, Jalan Pantai, entire area of Bt 5 Jalan Pantai, Kem Askar Batu 5 Jalan Pantai, Kem Askar Batu 4 Jalan Pantai, Kampung Baru Si Rusa, Jalan Sua Betong, Taman Desa Port Dickson, Kampung Barisan, Air Kuning area up to Tampin Linggi, all Bagan Pinang villages and surroundings, all of Port Dickson Town and nearby areas.

As for the Seremban district, the affected areas are Taman Pinggiran Senawang, Sekolah Dato Abdul Razak, RTM, Ladang Batu 11, Kilang GMP, Senawang R&R Stop.

Also affected is the entire region including Ulu Lalang, Kg Solok, Kg Ribu, Kg Sega Ulu, Kg Sega Hilir, Jln Kuala Sawah, Ladang Kuala Sawah, Kg Nyatoh, Rumah Rakyat Nyatoh, Pekan K. Sawah, Kg Belangkan, Industri Nilam Ribu and Tmn.

Other areas affected are Bandar Ekar, Pekan Rantau, Kg Takau, Kg Pening, Kg Kancong, Ladang Kancong, Tmn Rantau, Jln Air Kuning, Tmn Permata, Kg Linsum, Kg Seliau Hulu, Kg Seliau Hilir, Ladang Seliau, Tmn Cempaka Rantau, Kg Sungai Sendayan and surrounding areas.

Water supply will resume once site work is fully completed and the water supply restoration period will be in phases but higher grounds and the end of the distribution system are likely to experience a longer period of time in restoration.

According to the statement, this work is one of SAINS’ ongoing efforts to improve and enhance the quality of water supply for the benefit of consumers in the future (a Stop Log isolates equipment and channels during maintenance while rest of installation is still operational).

Consumers can call 1-300-88-6982 for any further information and water supply assistance for emergency cases during the disruption period. Tanker delivery and static tank placement will be implemented in the event of disruption for more than 24 hours (after the shutdown period). — Bernama