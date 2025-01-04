KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — A cryptic post by Pasir Mas MP Fadhli Shaari on social media last night has led many politicians and elected representatives to question his motives behind it.

Umno Youth Chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh shared his view in his own brief Facebook post today, stating that Fadhli should explain what his post meant as such a post did not come across as something a true man would do.

“If it’s so hard to say, we can meet (on) 6/1 to ask YB (Yang Berhormat) directly,” the Merlimau assemblyman posted.

Fadhli’s cryptic post was seemingly related to Umno’s decision to cancel the solidarity rally in support of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak at the Palace of Justice, Putrajaya on Monday.

“Disangka jantan berkokok nyaring, rupanya ayam betina bertelur sebiji. Disergah biawak, digadai reban,” was what Fadhli posted in Malay on Facebook.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had clarified in a statement last night that the decision to cancel the rally was to honour the decree by Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia clarifying that any request for a pardon or sentence reduction must be submitted by the convict for consideration by the Pardons Board, chaired by the King, as well as the order by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) not approving of any gathering regarding the issue.

Several government MPs also shared their opinions about Fadhli’s post, stating that it made him seem as if he was being treasonous towards the King.

Sungai Petani MP Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari said that the post caused confusion as it was made immediately following yesterday’s statement by Istana Negara on the matter and stressed that such actions were unacceptable and showed PAS’s true stand towards the royal institution.

“A stern warning for PAS to stop from belittling the royal institution and to respect the King’s sovereignty and powers enshrined in the Constitution,” he said in a post on X.

Pulai MP Suhaizan Kaiat posted on Facebook that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain had already said that pardons were a prerogative of the King and Umno had accepted the King’s decree.

“YB Ahmad Fadhli Shaari Pasir Mas MP, don’t be treasonous against the King,” he posted, while Batu Pahat MP Onn Abu Bakar also questioned Fadhli’s motives in a short Facebook post.

“Is the YB trying to commit treason?” he said in a post that included a screenshot of Fadhli’s cryptic message.

Meanwhile, Paloh assemblyman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said that Fadhli had to explain what he meant in his post, and who he was referring to as ‘jantan berkokok’, ‘ayam betina’ and ‘biawak’.

“What has happened is that Umno has cancelled its intention to gather in solidarity with Najib Razak after the King’s decree. So I would like to ask Fadhli, is the ‘biawak’ that Fadhli is refering to the ‘‘YDP Agong’?” he said, adding that Fadhli needed to clarify the situation so that he would not be branded as being rude towards the King.

Mahkota assemblyman Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah also brought up the matter in a Facebook post, and wondered whether the word ‘biawak’ referred to the King or the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

“If so, it’s an insult to the royal institution to compare it to an animal as it’s too much of a cheap political stunt.

“Don’t compare Umno with other parties that are desperate for political sympathy till they’re willing to instigate the people to disrespect the royal institution and this country,” he posted, adding that he would lodge ap police report if an explanation from Fadhli was not forthcoming.

The solidarity gathering in question was reportedly a form of support by Umno members towards former Umno president Najib. A letter of instruction by PAS that encouraged its members to join the gathering also went viral recently.

The Appeals Court has set Jan 6 to hear Najib’s appeal against the High Court decision on the royal addendum. — Bernama