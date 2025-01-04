KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — MIC today announced that it will proceed with its solidarity gathering for convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, despite His Majesty the King of Malaysia’s recent statement on the process of pardons.

MIC Deputy President Datuk Seri M. Saravanan emphasised that solidarity gatherings are a democratic right and should be seen separately from the formal processes highlighted by the King.

“It is a demonstration of support and unity that does not contravene His Majesty’s decree.

“Solidarity gatherings are a democratic right and must be viewed as separate from the formal processes His Majesty has rightfully emphasised,” he said in a statement on MIC’s Facebook account.

At the same time, Saravanan reaffirmed the party’s respect for the Agong’s authority over the pardon process, which is governed by Article 42 of the Federal Constitution.

He said the party is going ahead with the gathering “since thousands of MIC members have committed to volunteering for the event”.

“However, instead of gathering at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya, MIC will hold special prayers for Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Batu Caves Murugan Temple at 11:00 am, on the 6th of January 2025.

“MIC also warmly welcomes the Indian community at large to join us for these prayers, to collectively pray and wish for Datuk Seri Najib Razak to obtain justice on the addendum,” Saravanan added.

He reiterated that while the party supports Najib’s cause, it remains committed to respecting the legal processes outlined by the monarchy, ensuring that justice is served in a fair and transparent manner.

The Court of Appeal has set January 6 to hear Najib’s appeal regarding the High Court’s decision concerning a purported “royal addendum” that would allow him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

The January 6 solidarity rally for Najib, organised by Umno, had drawn bipartisan support, including from Opposition party PAS, which has affirmed its commitment to assemble.

Yesterday, Istana Negara issued a statement urging the public to respect the Constitution and established laws ahead of the rally.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain also warned the public not to join the rally, citing the palace’s statement.

Umno has since announced that it would not proceed with the rally.

Earlier today, Putrajaya police said it has rejected the application for a solidarity rally for Najib at the Palace of Justice in the federal administrative capital on January 6 due to incomplete documents.

“The rejection acknowledgement was conveyed to the organisers yesterday,” Putrajaya district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Aidi Sham Mohamed, said in a statement today.

He added that security preparations are in place, with 456 police officers and personnel on standby.