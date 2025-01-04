KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Malaysia “unequivocally condemns” the incessant and targeted attacks by the Zionist Israeli regime on civilians in Gaza, which have resulted in the horrific loss of innocent lives, including women, children, as well as medical and media personnel.

According to the Malaysian Foreign Ministry, the deliberate targeting of hospitals, including the most recent devastating assault on the Kamal Adwan Hospital where patients and medical staff were forcibly removed, subjected to inhumane treatment, with vital infrastructure destroyed, clearly violates international humanitarian law, international human rights law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

“The relentless airstrikes, forced evacuations, and systematic targeting of residential areas and designated safe zones are clear acts of genocide and war crimes,” said the ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, in a statement yesterday.

Wisma Putra said the obstructionist tactics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have stalled meaningful progress in ceasefire negotiations, exacerbating Palestinians’ suffering and undermining crucial diplomatic efforts to achieve an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

The international community must live up to the collective responsibility to end these atrocities and devastations, protect innocent lives and what little is still left in Gaza, as well as ensure accountability of those responsible for the genocide and war crimes, it said.

“Peace, justice and respect for international law must prevail.

“For these, the genocide and occupation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory must be brought to an end, and an independent and sovereign State of Palestine established, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Palestine deserves its rightful place as a full member of the United Nations,” said the ministry. — Bernama