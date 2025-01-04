KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng has called PAS “irresponsible, unprincipled, hypocritical, and opportunistic” for proceeding with a pro-Najib rally on January 6, despite Umno’s withdrawal after a royal decree concerning the King’s pardon prerogative.

PAS had earlier announced its support for the rally and confirmed that the peaceful assembly would proceed as planned, even though Umno had pulled out following remarks from Istana Negara and advice from the inspector-general of police.

Lim said PAS’s decision to press on with the rally demonstrates the party’s willingness to defy both the royal command and the police’s warning.

He accused PAS of engaging in a “devious political Squid Games” to achieve power at all costs.

“Only a disciple of Squid Games will dare to disobey and defy a royal command followed by a police warning. This reveals PAS’s disregard for the country’s socio-political welfare and economic well-being,” Lim said in a statement today.

He also accused PAS of undermining its political ally, Bersatu, by supporting Umno in organising the rally.

In the statement, Lim also defended DAP’s participation in the unity government led by Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is currently facing 47 corruption charges. He asserted that the decision was made in line with the King’s directive to form a unity government.

“Unlike PAS, which dares to disobey and defy a royal decree, DAP has chosen to abide by the royal command to form a unity government,” Lim said.

Lim also responded to PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari’s claim that DAP leaders, including himself and Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang, were holding onto top leadership positions.

“Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang has retired from active politics, and I am no longer the secretary-general. The party is now led by Anthony Loke Siew Fook. Compare this with PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, who seems set to remain PAS president for life,” he said.

Lim emphasised that his political future would be decided by DAP members during the party’s National Congress on March 16.

“I will never take the people’s support for granted, despite increasing my majority in the Bagan Parliamentary seat from 22,070 votes in 2008 to 49,648 in 2022,” he said.