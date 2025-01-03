PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on civil servants at all levels to adopt an inclusive approach during departmental discussions and meetings, aligning with the true spirit of “musyawarah”.

He emphasised the need for every member of the public service, regardless of rank or position, to be allowed to share their views.

“Every department, no matter how small, must ensure that all members are included in discussions. Meetings are not just for department heads or the highest level. Unit heads also need to involve their subordinates, including those at lower levels,” he said in his address at the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Anwar also suggested that departmental meetings should allocate time for every civil servant to share their views for two to three minutes at least once a year.

He believes this approach would enhance engagement and foster a spirit of collaboration among the public service workforce, which currently comprises 1.6 million staff members.

“I am confident that KSN and the KPPA (Public Service Director-General) can develop a suitable framework for implementation. This is not an impossible task. We want the ‘musyawarah’ to be truly meaningful,” he said.

Addressing the issue of excessive criticism against the government, Anwar said he is not overly concerned about such matters but urged civil servants to help convey accurate information to the public.

“If you pay attention to the extreme rhetoric, some claim there is no Islam or no Malay representation in what we have achieved over the past two years. Civil servants should step up and clarify what has actually been implemented,” he said. — Bernama