KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) has completed its investigation into the issue of the alleged unusual zikir performed by a group of individuals at the Taman Ibukota Islamic cemetery (TPI), Setapak, as instructed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Jawi director Hanifuddin Roslan said statements were recorded from individuals allegedly involved, as well as their family members, and also the complainants.

“Jawi has also referred this issue to the Office of the Mufti of the Federal Territories for its opinion and views from the perspective of the Syarak law. Jawi will take the necessary actions based on the relevant laws in force,” he said in a statement today.

Hanifuddin also advised the Muslim community in the country not to engage in practices that could cause controversy within society.

Last December 28, a 23-second video went viral, showing a group of individuals performing zikir in a loud and unusual manner at a cemetery in Danau Kota, Setapak, raising concerns, especially among the Muslim community.

On the same day, Wangsa Maju police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail confirmed that the police had received a report regarding the incident, which was believed to have taken place at about 10.05am on December 28. — Bernama