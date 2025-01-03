KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Any development in Kampung Baru will take into account its history and land status to ensure that the area remains preserved as a Malay village, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Dr Zaliha said the move aims to preserve the traditional Malay village while catalysing development in the federal territories and the capital city.

“We will maintain the distinctive Malay characteristics. Kampung Baru is rich in history and famous for its traditions (such as) its food. Therefore, we must be cautious in developing it, taking these factors into consideration,” she said.

She spoke to reporters after the thanksgiving and Yassin recital ceremony hosted by Perbadanan Pembangunan Kampong Bharu (PKB) and Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru in conjunction with its 125th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Plantation and Commodities Minister, also Titiwangsa MP, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, expressed his commitment to ensuring that the land, given by the fifth Selangor Sultan, Sultan Alauddin Sulaiman Shah to be used by the Malays, remains in the hands of the Malay community.

“As the elected representative for this area, I want to ensure that this land remains in the hands of the Malay Bumiputera. We encourage developments, but on the condition that developers consider this village’s history.

“I do not want what happened to Sungai Baru to occur in Kampung Baru where developers carried out projects like they are developing squatter areas without considering the historical aspects and ignoring the residents’ views,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, PKB said the ceremony was organised to seek blessings so that this year’s plans and development projects can be carried out smoothly.

“Additionally, the event serves as a gesture of appreciation and a remembrance of the residents’ contributions in preserving the uniqueness, identity, and legacy built in Kampung Baru over its 125 years of establishment,” read the statement.

It said the event also sought to strengthen cooperation, foster social ties and develop a support network within the community. — Bernama