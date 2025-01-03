KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged all parties to respect the King’s firm reminder that only he holds the power to pardon or commute a sentence, ahead of next Monday’s rally supporting jailed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“You must read, understand and respect the Palace’s decree,” Anwar said briefly to questions by reporters after lunch at a neighbourhood food court in Wangsa Maju here.

He also confirmed separately that Pakatan Harapan is not involved in the rally, telling reporters to instead direct any inquiries to his deputy, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi — who chairs its ally, Barisan Nasional.

Anwar was also asked if he felt the Palace’s statement was issued in relation to the planned rally.

“Yes, yes. Understand and listen [to the statement],” he addded.

Earlier, Istana Negara issued a statement urging the public to respect the Constitution and established laws, ahead of the rally and amid debate over whether or not Datuk Seri Najib Razak can serve his remaining sentence at home.

The palace said any convict looking for a pardon or sentence reduction must formally submit their proposal to the Pardons Board before its next meeting.

Najib, 71, is currently on a 12-year prison sentence for corruption after being convicted in the SRC International case. He has appealed his sentence and the Court of Appeal is set to hear it on Monday.

Hundreds of Najib’s supporters including from Umno and PAS are planning to hold a rally on that day supporting the disgraced former prime minister.

Last week, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) had clarified that any proposals for Najib to serve his remaining prison sentence under house arrest must be submitted to the Pardons Board.

The AGC emphasised that all pardon applications for offences committed in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya must follow proper legal procedures as outlined under the Federal Constitution, and any other channels.