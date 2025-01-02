KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The organisers of the Pinkfish Countdown 2024 event have pledged to fully cooperate with authorities over the deaths of four people who attended the event in Bandar Sunway on Tuesday.

In a statement, they expressed their condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, assuring the public of their commitment to supporting investigations into the matter.

“As the event organiser, we are fully committed to cooperating with the authorities to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident, and took note of the Royal Malaysia Police’s confirmation that these deaths occurred outside the event’s premises,” they said.

The organisers also said that the safety and well-being of attendees, staff, and the surrounding community was always their top priority.

Comprehensive security measures had been in place for the event, including the deployment of more than 100 police officers, trained security personnel, and K9 units at all entrances.

The organisers emphasised that every precaution had been taken to ensure a safe and secure environment for attendees.

In addition to cooperating with the authorities, the event organisers are working closely with relevant agencies to provide assistance to the families affected by the tragedy.

While the full details of the incident are still under investigation, the organisers urged patience and understanding as the authorities work to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the deaths yesterday, based on reports lodged by Universiti Malaya Medical Centre regarding the four deaths.

The deaths have been classified as sudden death, with Hussein saying that the cause of death was pending laboratory test results.