MIRI, Jan 1 — Nine new clinics will be established this year, which will be jointly funded by the federal and state government, said Deputy Health Minister Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

According to the Sibuti MP, the new clinics are to address the issues of current dilapidated medical facilities as well as increase efforts in building accommodation facilities for medical officers in the state’s remote areas.

“In 2025, KKM (Malaysia Health Ministry) will kick off nine new clinics under the state and federal funding of RM50 million each,” Lukanisman said in a recent statement.

Meanwhile, when asked on his New Year’s expectations and hopes for Sarawak in year 2025, he hopes to work more closely with the state government through the Ministry of Health (MoH) to address issues related to medical facilities in Sabah and Sarawak.

Lukanisman assured that he will be taking personal interest in the proposed cancer centre in Sarawak, ensuring that the project is well planned, and hopes for the project to commence construction soon.

He also said his ministry is focused on launching a health digitisation policy by introducing Digital Health Records, and plans to collaborate with the state government to develop a long-term health planning strategy for Sarawak.

Moreover, commenting on his aspirations for the Sibuti parliamentary constituency, Lukanisman said he is also focusing on planning proposals aligning with the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), emphasising on prioritising education, particularly on addressing the issues of dilapidated schools.

In this regard, he expressed his excitement for the commencement of the Sepupok Clinic project and is actively lobbying for approval for the proposed Subis District Police Station, Bekenu Fire Station, Bekenu Clinic projects and a vocational school under 13MP.

“Sibuti will also prioritise development projects aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on tourism-based economic initiatives.

“The rural residents of Sibuti are increasingly concerned about climate change impacts, particularly coastal and riverbank erosion, which will be a key focus for resolution,” he added.

To this end, Lukanism affirmed his commitment to uphold Sarawakians’ rights under the Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963. — The Borneo Post