KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (City Hall) has assured residents of Perumahan Awam (PA) Desa Rejang that it is taking the elevator issues seriously and is acting promptly to restore the facility, especially in Block D.

In a statement issued today, City Hall confirmed that the process of replacing the elevators in PA Desa Rejang is underway in stages by the appointed contractor.

PA Desa Rejang has 38 elevator units, 18 of which are being replaced. Of the remaining 20 elevators, only 14 are currently operational.

It said that last Dec 18, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (JKKP) conducted an on-site inspection at PA Desa Rajang following an elevator overshoot incident.

As a result, two elevators in Block D were shut down, and one unit was ordered to be replaced, it said, adding that this led to the lack of an operational elevator in Block D.

Last Dec 19, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif visited the site to inspect the situation and meet with the affected residents.

She took steps to expedite the inspection process for elevator approval.

City Hall also noted that following a meeting between the Mayor and the Director of JKKP, the contractor submitted an application to JKKP for the inspection of an elevator unit in Block D, and a pre-inspection by a Competent Person will be conducted.

“City Hall would like to emphasise that the safety of residents is our priority. Therefore, DBKL will continue to monitor this development closely and take strict action against any party that fails to comply with the stipulated work schedule,” read the statement.

DBKL also called on the residents of PA Desa Rejang to continue to cooperate and understand the ongoing efforts to resolve the issue. — Bernama