KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — As 2024 bids its farewell, the hunt for the perfect spot to ring in the new year begins.

Revellers in the Klang Valley can look forward to a festive New Year’s Eve, with fireworks, concerts, and performances planned at various locations.

Malay Mail rounds up some venues and events in Klang Valley to welcome 2025 with a bang.

1. KL Tower Lights Up 2025, Kuala Lumpur

After nearly 30 years, KL Tower is reviving its iconic fireworks display with the New Year’s Eve 2025 Quarter Century Celebration.

For the first time since 1996, the Kuala Lumpur skyline will dazzle with a double fireworks spectacle on December 31.

The event also features a live performance by Sky Band, with festivities kicking off at 9pm. Entry includes refreshments and party packs to keep the energy high.

Tickets are priced at RM88 per person and may be reserved on its website or by calling +603-2020 5421.

Location: 2, Jalan Punchak, Off, Jalan P. Ramlee, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

2. KLCC Park, Kuala Lumpur

If you’re looking for a true Malaysian experience to kick off 2025, KLCC is where it’s at as KLCC will host a countdown party on December 31 with the iconic Petronas Twin Towers towering above you.

Location: Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

3. The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur

The Exchange TRX has revealed the line-up for its Countdown Party, headlined by Canadian singer-songwriter and K-pop sensation from Super Junior M, Henry Lau as well as the American duo, Capital Cities.

The event will also feature performances by local favourites, including Joe Flizzow, SonaOne, and Daiyan Trisha.

The celebrations are set to begin at 5pm and will conclude at 1am.

Location: Persiaran TRX, Tun Razak Exchange, 55188 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

A New Year’s Eve fireworks display is photographed near the Tun Razak Exchange in Kuala Lumpur on January 1, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

4. Pinkfish Countdown at Sunway Lagoon, Petaling Jaya

Sunway Lagoon’s Surf Beach will transform into a lively celebration zone on New Year’s Eve, with DJs such as Sara Landry, Showtek, Blasterjaxx, Cosmic Gate and Nifra taking the stage.

Early bird general admission tickets are priced from RM98 and can be purchased at this website.

Location: 3, Jalan PJS 11/11, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

5. Sunway Pyramid Year-End Extravaganza, Petaling Jaya

Sunway Pyramid will mark the close of 2024 with a fireworks display that will light up Sunway City on December 31.

The event includes the Oasis Lucky Draw, with one lucky winner set to drive home a brand-new GWM Haval H6 HEV.

Visitors can also enjoy year-end sales, exclusive deals, and late-night shopping until 1am.

Location: 3, Jalan PJS 11/15, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

6. The Curve, Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya

The Curve, in collaboration with Suria, will host the Countdown 2025 programme at Piazza.

The day begins at 9am with a BodyCombat session by Fitness First and culminates in a fireworks display at midnight.

The evening concert, starting at 9pm, will feature performances by top artists including Dayang Nurfaizah, Ruffedge, Black Hanifah, and Atilia Haron.

Location: 6, Jln PJU 7/3, Mutiara Damansara, 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

7. Merdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur

Dataran Merdeka has long been a popular venue for New Year’s Eve celebrations, often featuring fireworks and public gatherings. However, in recent years, festivities at the site have occasionally been cancelled or scaled down for various reasons.

As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding official events for December 31.

Location: Jalan Raja, City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

8. Neon New Year Eve Countdown 2025 at LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre, Kuala Lumpur

The New Year’s Eve at the LaLaport Neon NYE Countdown 2025 will start from 4.30pm until late for a night filled with glow-in-the-dark experiences and exciting performances.

The countdown celebrations on December 31 at 9pm until 12am include LED Butterfly and Jellyfish acts, Mirror Man, and more.

Performances by artists such as KLP48, Hoshi-No-Oka, and DJ Shawn Zod will also headline the celebrations which take place from December 27 to 31, 2024 at WoW Plaza, Ground Floor, and the Central Rooftop Garden, Level 4.

There will also be live band performances on December 27, 30, and 31 at 7pm until 9pm and the KLLF Dance Competitions at the Central Rooftop Garden on December 28 and 29 December, featuring Popping, Freestyle, and Junior battles.

The good news is that admission is free.

Location: 2, Jln Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

9. Sunway Velocity Mall, Kuala Lumpur

The New Year’s Eve Countdown Party 2025 at Sunway Velocity Mall brings together some of Malaysia’s favourite performers, including Dolla, 3P, DJ Blink, Elva Suyan, Shi En, and DJ Musher, for a night of music and entertainment on December 31.

The festivities will end on a high note with a fireworks display at midnight to welcome the new year.

The highlight of the events include The Rows market with over 50 booths, DJ Remix concert which starts at 9pm as well as the meet and greet with the artists.

Location: Lingkaran Sunway Velocity, Sunway Velocity, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

10. Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur

The Bukit Bintang shopping district is a popular place to celebrate New Year’s Eve with friends and family.

The area is lined with bars, pubs, and restaurants where you can enjoy a meal before the festivities.

The highlight of the night is the grand countdown outside Pavilion Mall, which draws locals and tourists alike for an unforgettable evening of dancing, music, and celebration.

Location: Jalan Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur