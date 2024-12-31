KOTA KINABALU, Dec 31 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor tonight commended Tun Juhar Mahiruddin for his remarkable service and dedication during his 14-year tenure as Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, describing his contributions as invaluable to the state.

Hajiji said during his tenure, Juhar had witnessed and navigated Sabah through numerous significant events and developments across various domains, including the political, economic, security, health, education and religious spheres.

The Chief Minister said that Juhar also bore witness to several historic events in Sabah, including the intrusion by foreign nationals in Tanduo, Lahad Datu in 2013 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The people of Sabah, regardless of race, culture, religion or beliefs, have consistently shown their affection and care towards Tun (Juhar) and his wife (Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni) in every programme they have graced.

“The state leadership and the people of Sabah extend our deepest gratitude to Tun for his exemplary leadership over the past 14 years and pray for continued blessings and well-being for him and his wife in their next journey,” he said during the Appreciation and Tribute Dinner held for Juhar here last night.

Juhar’s tenure as the 10th Sabah Governor will conclude today, and former Chief Minister Tun Musa Aman is set to assume the role as the 11th Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah effective Wednesday (Jan 1).

Juhar and Norlidah arrived at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) at 8.10 pm, accompanied by Hajiji and his wife, Datin Seri Juliah Salag, to attend the event.

The dinner was also graced by federal and state ministers, members of the state cabinet, state assemblymen, federal and state government officials and honorary consuls.

Organised by the state government, the event commenced with the singing of the national anthem, Negaraku, and Sabah anthem, Sabah Tanah Airku, followed by a welcoming traditional dance performance and the Chief Minister’s address. — Bernama