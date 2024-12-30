SHAH ALAM, Dec 30 — Former celebrity preacher Azman Syah Alias was sentenced to six years in prison and one stroke of the cane after pleading guilty in the Sessions Court today to an additional charge of committing physical sexual assault against a 17-year-old boy seven years ago.

Judge Rasyihah Ghazali ordered the 43-year-old, better known as PU Azman, to serve his sentence at Kajang Prison starting today.

Azman Syah is also mandated to undergo counseling during his incarceration and will remain under police supervision for two years following the completion of his sentence.

During the same proceedings, the court ruled that the second charge against the actor from the drama 7 Hari Mencintaiku Musim Ketiga would be taken into consideration under Section 171A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The decision followed a notification from the prosecution that earlier this month the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) had accepted a representation submitted by Azman Syah’s defence team in October.

Azman Syah was accused of physical sexual assault of a 17-year-old teenager at a homestay in Jalan Kebun, from midnight to 2 am and 5.30 am on Sept 2017.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and caning, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Azman Syah is accused of touching the teenager’s body for sexual purposes after inviting the boy to spend the night at a homestay rented by him in Jalan Kebun.

However, the teenager, who is also the complainant, did not tell anyone about the incident for fear of not being believed.

In the appeal proceedings, Azman Syah’s lawyer, Fahmi Adilah, appealed for the minimum sentence on several factors including the fact that his client is currently serving a prison sentence in Kajang.

“The accused is a former celebrity preacher who had no prior criminal record or offences before his arrest. His guilty plea stems from remorse and regret.

“Since Sept 27, the accused has been serving his sentence and actively participating in religious programmes that benefit other inmates and prison staff, reflecting his repentance,” said Fahmi, assisted by lawyer Mohamad Zahid Ahmad

However, deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Rasyidah Murni Adzmi urged the court to impose a sentence that prioritises public interest and serves as a deterrent.

“Regardless of the mitigation presented, as a celebrity preacher, the accused’s actions were unacceptable, especially against children. The sentence should teach the accused a lesson and serve as a wake-up call to society,” she stated during the proceedings, which was also attended by DPP S. Ruthra Raj.

Earlier this month and in September of this year, Azman Syah was sentenced for multiple convictions of physical sexual assault.

On Dec 17, the Seremban Sessions Court sentenced him to seven years in prison and two strokes of the cane for four amended charges of physical sexual assault involving two teenage boys two years ago.

Judge Datin Surita Budin also ordered him to undergo counselling and remain under police supervision for two years after completing the sentence.

On Dec 6, the Klang Magistrates Court sentenced Azman Syah to 14 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to committing an obscene act against an 18-year-old boy two years ago.

On Sept 27, 2024, the Klang Sessions Court sentenced him to 24 years in prison and two strokes of the cane after finding him guilty of two charges of physical sexual assault of a 17-year-old boy.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Zahid, told reporters outside the court, that all the prison sentences imposed on his client are being served concurrently, starting from the date of sentencing. — Bernama

