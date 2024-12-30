KUCHING, Dec 30 — Sarawak does not see the need to make rare earth element (REE) mining activities its main industry despite being listed in the top 10 states with high REE yields, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the industry would affect the environment, thus going against the state government’s goal of emphasising the green economy agenda.

“We are not desperate to carry out REE mining activities and I think there need to be a study done first because it has a negative impact on the environment. We need to focus on other economic activities,” he said.

Abang Johari was speaking to reporters after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Che Hia Khor Kidney Foundation Moral Uplifting Society’s (CHKMUS) medical and commercial building project, here today.

Media reports said the Department of Minerals and Geosciences Malaysia’s (JMG) records say 10 states have been identified as having potential REEs, namely Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, Perak, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Selangor and Sarawak, with an estimated value of RM809.6 billion. — Bernama