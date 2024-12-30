BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 30 — Police have arrested a man to assist in the investigation into the assault of another man at a restaurant in Machang Bubok, here, with a video of the incident going viral on social media yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police chief ACP Helmi Aris said the police saw the video uploaded on Facebook by the account owner Pertiga Malaysia at 10 am today, and further investigation revealed that the incident occurred at 2.45 am on Friday (Dec 27).

“Police have confirmed that a report regarding the incident has been received. The 36-year-old man arrested is remanded until Dec 30.

“The cause of the incident is related to a personal misunderstanding and is not linked to any racial issues. The suspect punched the victim in the face and struck his head with a dustbin lid,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that an investigation paper has been opened under Sections 324 and 506 of the Penal Code, and further investigations are underway.

Helmi also advised the public not to make any speculations that could jeopardise public safety and property.

Earlier, a 1-minute and 36-second video went viral on social media, showing a man assaulting another man, who is believed to be a restaurant worker. The incident was met with criticism from netizens, as several other individuals present did not attempt to intervene in the altercation. — Bernama