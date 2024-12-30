SHAH ALAM, Dec 30 — A catering supply company became the first employer in Malaysia to have its assets seized today after failing to settle its Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) contributions totalling RM19,765.20.

Selangor Perkeso director Ismail Abi Hashim said the action was taken after a Melevi warrant was issued by the court after a motion by Perkeso after the company failed to obey the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court’s order on March 9 of a fine of RM4,000 for failing to settle its arrears.

“The court also allowed the company to settle the arrears of RM19,765.20 from March 25, 2023 in six instalments and a failure to do so would result in a Melevi warrant being issued,” he said in a statement here today.

The company had failed to settle the arrears after the stipulated period had passed so Selangor Perkeso sought a court order to seize the company’s assets, he said, adding that today’s seizure included assets estimated to be about RM20,000.

He said that the company has been given seven days from today to settle its Perkeso arrears before the date of the auction set for Jan 13, 2025.KUCHING, Dec 30 (Bernama) — Sarawak does not see the need to make rare earth element (REE) mining activities its main industry despite being listed in the top 10 states with high REE yields, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the industry would affect the environment, thus going against the state government’s goal of emphasising the green economy agenda.

“We are not desperate to carry out REE mining activities and I think there need to be a study done first because it has a negative impact on the environment. We need to focus on other economic activities,” he said.

Abang Johari was speaking to reporters after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Che Hia Khor Kidney Foundation Moral Uplifting Society’s (CHKMUS) medical and commercial building project, here today.

Media reports said the Department of Minerals and Geosciences Malaysia’s (JMG) records say 10 states have been identified as having potential REEs, namely Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, Perak, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Selangor and Sarawak, with an estimated value of RM809.6 billion. — Bernama