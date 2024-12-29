PORT KLANG, Dec 29 — The United States (US) Navy’s Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, docked at the Port Klang Cruise Terminal, Malaysia today.

This visit by the aircraft carrier follows a similar stop by the USS Abraham Lincoln in Malaysia last November.

Commander of Carrier Strike Group One (CSG-1), Rear Admiral Michael S. Wosje said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the US-Malaysia partnership.

Michael said the decade-long security and military cooperation between the two nations reinforces their shared commitment to prosperity, security and peace in the region.

“In addition of our shared commitment, visiting Malaysia provides us unique opportunities to collaborate with Royal Malaysia Navy counterparts.

“This visit allows us to build upon our strategic and mutually beneficial partnership while also giving our sailors much-deserved rest and relaxation, as they explore the rich cultural offerings of Kuala Lumpur and strengthen connections within the local community,” he said at the press conference after a media tour of the ship at the Port Klang Cruise Terminal here today.

During the tour, the media were shown the ship’s expansive flight deck and their medical facilities provided in the aircraft carrier.

Michael also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside the Royal Malaysian Navy and reiterated his commitment to deepening ties through joint exercises.

During their stay in Malaysia, the nearly 7,500 sailors from CSG-1 will participate in cultural exchanges, community relations events, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) sponsored tours to enhance cultural understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group consists of USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), embarked staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) ONE and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) one, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Two, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110).

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is operating in the US 7th Fleet area of operations and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The US established diplomatic relations with Malaysia in 1957 following Malaysia’s independence from the United Kingdom, elevating the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership in April 2014. — Bernama