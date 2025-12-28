KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has cast the political crisis in Perlis as a confrontation between principle and political ambition, saying the turmoil was driven by demands for positions and pressure to approve major projects that did not comply with established rules.

Speaking in a broadcast on his YouTube channel, Abdul Hadi said PAS was compelled to take a firm stance after what he described as behaviour that ran contrary to both party discipline and Islamic teachings.

“Positions are a trust. In Islam, those who ask for positions should not be appointed, and not everyone can be given a position.

“This is a clear principle and we adhere to it,” he said.

Abdul Hadi argued that the struggle for office has repeatedly triggered division and betrayal, weakening governments and destabilising parties.

He said PAS had faced similar challenges whenever it came to power, citing past crises in Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah.

He said the situation in Perlis followed the same pattern, insisting that former menteri besar Mohd Shukri Ramli was not removed for wrongdoing, but because he refused to compromise on governance and integrity.

“There was pressure over projects that did not follow procedures.

“Our menteri besar could not agree to something that was wrong,” Abdul Hadi said, adding that Shukri’s refusal to submit to such pressure had led to him being “wronged”, rather than acting unjustly.

Abdul Hadi said Shukri, who is also the Sanglang assemblyman, had long faced health issues, including heart problems before the state election, but stressed that his appointment had been justified and his administration had run smoothly for three years.

“We appointed him because he was still fit to be menteri besar, and the three years of administration went smoothly.

“Suddenly, towards the end, what is happening now occurred,” he said.

The PAS leader said such disputes over power and projects left the party with little choice but to act, even at the cost of political uncertainty.

He said PAS was prepared for all possibilities, including a by-election or a state election, and insisted the party’s support base remained intact.

“Perlis has 15 seats; PAS has six, Bersatu has five. How do you form a government?” he said, while noting that PAS had experience governing with a reduced executive and was ready to return to the voters if necessary.

The crisis erupted after five Bersatu assemblymen and three from PAS withdrew support for Shukri, prompting his resignation. The three PAS assemblymen involved were subsequently stripped of their party membership.

“That is a serious offence, because every member has taken a bai’ah.

“They cannot go against party directives unless those directives contradict Islamic law,” Abdul Hadi said.

While stopping short of blaming Bersatu as a whole, Abdul Hadi said PAS expected action from its ally’s leadership, adding that the party had already submitted two names for consideration as the next Perlis menteri besar.

“Our trust is not shaken,” he said.