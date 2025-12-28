IPOH, Dec 28 — A telecommunications tower caught fire in an incident at the Telekom Malaysia Sungai Perak substation area in Kampung Kelebor, Kuala Kangsar yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said after being notified of the incident at 6.36pm, a team from the Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“The blaze was visible from the North-South Expressway (Plus). However, responding personnel found that the address provided was inaccurate, causing them to be caught in highway congestion.

“The team took about an hour to reach the location as the site was situated within a forested area and an oil palm plantation, requiring the use of a four-wheel-drive vehicle. Upon arrival, the fire had already been completely extinguished,” he said in a statement.

He said the fire was put out with the assistance of the landowner, who used fire extinguishers and stored water to fully extinguish the flames.

“Part of the tower was damaged in the fire, affecting several communication panels and causing service disruptions, including to Maxis. Further investigations on the tower are continuing this morning,” he said. — Bernama