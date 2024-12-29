KUANTAN, Dec 29 — The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has forecast flooding in three districts in Pahang — Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin — following a level 1 (alert) continuous rain warning from today until Monday.

As reported by Sinar Harian, the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) announced that significant rainfall is expected to cause overflows in several major river basins, including the Pahang River, Kuantan River, and Rompin River.

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, DID stated that the Pahang River basin includes Sungai Lepar, Alur Sungai Belat, Parit Chendering, Parit Jawa, Parit Rangin, Sungai Galing, Sungai Jelai, Sungai Kenau, Sungai Lepar, Sungai Penor, Sungai Pinang, Sungai Soi and Sungai Terus.

The Kuantan River basin covers Sungai Lepar, Sungai Penor, Sungai Rangin, Sungai Tiram and Sungai Kenau.

In Pekan, rising water levels are anticipated in Sungai Air Tawar, Sungai Anak Tasek, Sungai Cheroh, Sungai Dong, Sungai Kenong, Sungai Kerdau, Sungai Lipis, Sungai Mentiga and Sungai Semantan.

As for Rompin, similar increases are expected in Sungai Pontian, Sungai Sekin, Sungai Gayung, Sungai Aur, Sungai Jeram, Sungai Kepasing, Sungai Jekatih and Sungai Pukin, located in the Rompin River basin.

Flooding may also result from overflows in the Endau River basin, Pontian River basin (Sungai Cemara), and Keratong River basin.

DID assured the public that monitoring efforts will continue, and updated information will be provided should significant rainfall persist.

According to Sinar Harian, residents have been urged to stay alert to their surroundings and comply with any evacuation instructions issued by the authorities.

“Flooding may occur earlier or later than the forecasted dates, depending on the intensity of rainfall in the affected river basins,” DID warned.

The public can access real-time updates and warnings via the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my or the Facebook page PublicInfoBanjir.