KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Enforcement action against actress Rozita Che Wan has been delayed after Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) successfully recovered part of her outstanding debt.

MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki confirmed in a statement today that RM550,000 of the overdue payment was settled as of last Friday.

The remaining balance must be fully cleared by the end of March, he added.

“We will not compromise in taking action to recover every cent of public funds entrusted to us.

“This will ensure that the money can be put to better use for those in need,” he said.

The actress, known as Che Ta, was previously targeted in a raid by MARA officers, lawyers, and court representatives on December 10, following claims of a failure to repay a loan close to RM1 million.

It is understood that she took out the loan from MARA in 2017 and has since made partial payments, including a RM50,000 repayment.

Sources have indicated that she recently made another payment at the MARA office, though the exact amount remains unconfirmed.