KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 – At least four Malaysians were involved in a bus accident near Lake Åsvatnet, Norway, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed today.

The ministry said the four are housed at one of the crisis centres in Lofoten due to minor injuries, but are barred from using phones or contacting the outside world due to ongoing investigations.

“The Embassy’s consular team is actively working with Norwegian authorities to determine the total number of Malaysians involved and to provide the necessary assistance,” the ministry said in a statement here.

It added that the severe winter conditions and the remote location, about 1,500km from Oslo, have hampered support efforts.

Passengers with minor injuries were also sent to a nearby crisis centre at Hotel Richard in Stokmarknes.

It added that the Malaysian Embassy in Stockholm is coordinating the government’s response to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected individuals.

The accident occurred during heavy snowfall and strong winds, which further complicated rescue and recovery operations.

On Thursday, a bus carrying several foreign tourists went off the road and ended up partially submerged in a lake near the Raftsundet strait that separates the Lofoten archipelago from the Norwegian mainland, killing three people and injuring four.

Passengers from eight countries were on board: China, France, India, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore and South Sudan.

The Lofoten archipelago is a popular winter destination to watch the northern lights.





