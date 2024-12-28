KUCHING, Dec 28 — Sarawak is drafting its healthcare master plan to upgrade the sector over the next several years, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the state government is collaborating with Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) for this draft.

He added that the master plan covers the state’s healthcare manpower, registrations and fundings, which will enhance the sector’s capacity in the state.

“I want everyone here to contribute to see what else we need to do — because this is in line with our healthcare autonomy under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“This is going to be a roadmap and it’s not going to be done overnight — because in Year One, what are we going to do? For Year 2, what are we going to do?

“Don’t tell me that after 100 years we still cannot achieve our (healthcare) autonomy,” he said when speaking at the Sarawak Private Medical Practitioners Association 50th Golden Anniversary Dinner held at a hotel here last night.

Earlier, Dr Sim had expressed his confidence that the medical community in Sarawak is poised to achieve major breakthroughs in the medical field within the coming years.

He noted Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) has become the first centre in Malaysia to conduct First-in-Human (FIH) clinical trials for advanced solid tumour patients.

“I trust we can have major breakthroughs in the next few years, and I can foresee that most of the diseases which are deemed uncurable in the past, will have a cure,” he added.

Also present at the event were the association’s president Dr Liew Shan Fap and Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni. — The Borneo Post