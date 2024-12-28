KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The police have arrested a man and seized 13.3 kilogrammes (kg) of heroin base estimated to be worth RM1.2 million in raids in Petaling Jaya and Puchong on Monday and yesterday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin said during the first raid at 5 pm on Dec 23, a local man, 48, driving a Honda City was arrested in Bukit Gasing, Petaling Jaya and police found 20 packs of heroin base weighing 7.4 kg.

“Subsequently, at 9.30 am yesterday (Dec 27) another raid on a house in Puchong was conducted and 16 packs of suspected heroin base weighing 5.9 kg were found.

“The total of all drugs seized during the two raids are estimated to be 13.3 kg worth RM1.2 million,” he said in a statement here today, adding that the suspect, who tested negative for drugs, had a prior drug related record.

The man has been remanded for seven days from Dec 24 to 30 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said, adding that the police were investigating further into the case. — Bernama