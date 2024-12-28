KUCHING, Dec 28 — A motorcyclist died while a driver of a car fled the scene after the two vehicles collided in an accident at Mile 8, Jalan Matang here this morning.

Padawan district police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi in a statement said the incident was believed to have occurred at around 3.15am.

“The 29-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and the car driver fled the scene,” he said.

He called for the public’s cooperation and urged them to channel any information related to the incident to Padawan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement investigating officer Insp Muhammad Azim at 011-361 72665 or 082-862 233. — The Borneo Post