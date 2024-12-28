KOTA KINABALU, Dec 28 — Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) yesterday issued a public notice saying that part of Jalan PPNS and Jalan Utama Dewan Undangan Negeri will be closed from 9pm of December 30, 2024 until 11.59pm of December 31, 2024 for the UPPM Carnival.

The notice also attached a map, showing the exit and entrance to Menara Kinabalu, that will be controlled by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), while the exit and entrance to Menara Tun Mustapha and Wisma Innoprise to use alternative routes.

“The public is advised to obey the instrictions of the PDRM who will control traffic at the location,” it said.

A peaceful protest led by Universiti Malaysia Sabah students has also been planned at the similar location on December 31, to challenge corruption allegations against Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) assemblymen and the appointment of Tun Musa Aman as the Head of State. — The Borneo Post