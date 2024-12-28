KOTA BHARU, Dec 28 — The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) arrested two men, aged 19 and 34, on suspicion of possessing firearms and drugs in Kampung Degong, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the arrests were made during a raid on a hut in the village at 7 am as part of the ‘Op Taring Wawasan’ operation, carried out by personnel from the GOF 9th Battalion.

“The two suspects attempted to flee but were successfully apprehended. An inspection of the premises led to the discovery of a rifle, a pump gun, 124 live bullets, 76 grams of ganja, 27 Yaba pills, 6.2 grams of syabu, and two mobile phones belonging to the suspects,” he said in a statement today.

Both suspects were taken to the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters for further action, where they tested positive for methamphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960, as well as Sections 39A, 12(2), and 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama