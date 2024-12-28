GEORGE TOWN, Dec 28 — Penang is facing a shortage of hotel rooms to accommodate the growing number of foreign and domestic tourists, especially during festive seasons and major events.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state currently has about 12,000 hotel rooms, adding that there is a need for more hotels, particularly in Seberang Perai, to cater to tourist accommodation demands.

“I believe the Penang Development Corporation (PDC), as the state’s economic development arm, has plans to address hotel infrastructure and is providing opportunities for the hospitality sector to invest here.

“I was also informed that the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) offers incentives to private players in tourism and hospitality, not just in the manufacturing sector. I hope the private sector seizes this opportunity,” he told reporters at the soft launch of the Iconic Marjorie Hotel in Bayan Lepas here today.

Chow said the state welcomed 6.18 million domestic and international tourists via the Penang International Airport (PIA) from January to October this year.

He said this figure represents a 7.46 per cent increase in arrivals via PIA compared to the same period last year.

Chow expressed confidence in Penang’s tourism prospects for the next two to three years, bolstered by visa exemptions for Chinese and Indian tourists, along with additional direct flights to Penang from key cities worldwide.

He also anticipates an uptick in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism with the opening of the Penang Waterfront Convention Centre (PWCC) next year. The 76,000-square-foot facility is expected to become a preferred venue for various events in the state.

In this regard, efforts to enhance hospitality facilities, dining experiences and recreational spots will continue to be intensified to provide tourists with memorable experiences, Chow added.

On the launch today, Chow said the Iconic Marjorie Hotel, a collaboration between the Iconic Group and Marriott International, will have a direct positive impact on the local economy and create job opportunities.

“This will have a trickle-down effect on the hospitality industry, as it will attract more business travellers and executives into Penang. The growth of the tourism and hospitality sectors will unlock new opportunities for economic growth and job creation,” he said.

The five-star hotel, featuring 298 rooms, showcases Penang’s Baba Nyonya culture through its architecture and design philosophy. — Bernama