KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Rejecting public caning for Shariah offences does not mean opposing Islamic teachings, Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin said.

Asri, popularly known as Dr Maza, emphasised that those who are against public caning for Shariah offences should not be seen as contradicting Islam.

“There is no stipulation in Islamic law requiring khalwat (close proximity) offenders to be caned in public,” he said in a Facebook post.

“In fact, public caning for such offences may contradict the principles of Islamic law which calls for a person’s faults to be concealed.”

“The caning of khalwat offenders in public is not Allah’s law or that of His Messenger (Prophet Muhammad). It is merely the authorities’ choice,” he added.

Asri urged the public not to overreact by accusing those who disagree with the practice of going against Islam.

His comments came after objections from some quarters over Terengganu’s recent implementation of public caning for Shariah offences.

Yesterday, a construction worker in Terengganu received six strokes of the cane for repeated khalwat offences.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar defended the practice, stating it adhered to Islamic principles of justice.

Samsuri explained that the punishment serves as retribution, education, and deterrence to guide society towards Islamic values.

Asri said that while caning for adultery is mentioned in the Quran and Sunnah, it is subject to stringent conditions.

He explained that the act must be witnessed by four credible individuals who see the male offender penetrating the woman.

“In other words, it is almost impossible to find an adulterous couple who would allow four people to witness their act unless the couple were openly advocating adultery,” he said.

He added that confessions by perpetrators requesting punishment are another method of proving adultery.

“As for qarinah or circumstantial evidence of adultery, there are many ways to avoid punishment,” he said.

Asri said Islam discourages gossip and publicising personal sins, favouring discretion and repentance instead.

“As for those who accuse others of adultery without evidence as prescribed by Islamic law, they are more liable to public caning than the adulterers themselves.

“Islam opposes slander and turning sins that are between a person and Allah into a public spectacle,” he said.

He also urged those in power to avoid exposing personal sins and to prevent them from becoming public issues.