KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — A father of five became the first individual to be publicly caned inside a mosque in Terengganu for repeat khalwat (close proximity) offences.

The punishment was carried out at the Al Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque earlier today, according to a report published today in Kosmo Online!

Mohd Affendi Awang, 42, received six strokes of the cane in the presence of Marang Prison deputy director, Mohd Irwan Awang.

Wearing a red prison uniform and a face mask, the carpenter remained calm and composed throughout the caning, which lasted approximately two minutes.

The punishment was carried out with Mohd Affendi standing and facing away from a table, in accordance with Section 31(a) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) (Terengganu) Enactment (Amendment) 2022.

The caning was administered by a male officer from the Marang Prison Department on the lower back of the offender.

Earlier, Mohd Affendi arrived at the mosque in a van and underwent a medical examination conducted by a medical specialist at 2.30pm.

A total of 70 individuals, including media personnel, were permitted to enter the mosque hall to witness the execution of the punishment.

Previously, Mohd Affendi was sentenced to six strokes of the cane and fined RM4,000 or six months’ imprisonment in lieu of the fine by Senior Syariah Judge Kamalruazmi Ismail.

The sentence was handed down on November 20 by the Terengganu Syariah High Court for his third khalwat offence.

According to the charge, Mohd Affendi was accused of being in the company of a 52-year-old woman who was neither his wife nor a close relative (mahram), thereby raising suspicions of immoral conduct.

The incident occurred at a house in Pengkalan Ranggon, Kemaman, at 1.40am on June 16.

He was charged under Section 31(a) of the Syariah Criminal Offenses (Takzir) (Terengganu) Enactment (Amendment) 2022, which provides for a punishment of up to six strokes of the cane, a maximum fine of RM5,000, or up to three years' imprisonment for repeat khalwat offences.

The enactment came into effect on January 1.