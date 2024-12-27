PENDANG, Dec 27 — A married couple was among three people killed in an accident involving two motorcycles and a car in Jalan Alor Pudak, Titi Haji Idris here yesterday.

Pendang district police chief Supt Rodzi Abu Hassan said the 11.30pm accident claimed the lives of a 52-year-old man, his 34-year-old wife and a 14-year-old boy.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager riding a Honda NF motorcycle attempted to overtake a Proton Wira on the right side of the road but collided with a Yamaha Lagenda 115Z motorcycle carrying the married couple coming from the opposite direction.

“The impact caused the pillion rider of the Yamaha Lagenda 115Z to be thrown into the right lane and hit by the Proton Wira,” he said in a statement today.

The two motorcyclists and the pillion rider died at the scene, while the Proton Wira driver was unharmed.

He said the teenager sustained severe injuries to the head, face, left hand and leg, while the married couple suffered critical injuries to the head, face and right thigh.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama