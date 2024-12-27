TOKYO, Dec 27 — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will visit Malaysia and Indonesia from January 9 to 12, to deepen cooperation with the South-east Asian nations toward realising a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific, the top government spokesman said Friday.

According to Kyodo news agency, during his trip, he is expected to hold talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference.

Malaysia serves as the chair of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) next year.

“It’s essential that Japan strengthens ties with countries in South-east Asia located near key sea lanes and seen as a growth engine,” Hayashi said.

“We hope that the meetings will help build personal ties between the leaders and serve as an opportunity to boost bilateral economic and security ties and confirm coordination over various global challenges,” he added.

Since taking office in October, Ishiba has travelled overseas to attend a series of multilateral gatherings, but this will be the first time to do so solely for the purpose of bilateral talks. — Bernama