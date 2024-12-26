PUTRAJAYA, Dec 26 — No Malaysians in Mozambique have been affected by the ongoing unrest, which has predominantly impacted urban areas, including the capital Maputo, said Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra.

Wisma Putra in a statement Thursday said that the High Commission of Malaysia in Pretoria, South Africa maintains regular contact with the 20 Malaysians currently residing in Mozambique through the Honorary Consul.

“None of the Malaysians there have reported being affected by the ongoing situation. However, the High Commission continues to monitor conditions on the ground very closely,” Wisma Putra said.

According to international media reports, a prison riot in Maputo on Wednesday left 33 people dead and 15 injured as civil unrest linked to October’s disputed election continues.

A decision on Monday by Mozambique’s top court confirming ruling party Frelimo’s victory in the election has sparked fresh nationwide protests by opposition groups and their supporters, who allege the vote was rigged.

Wisma Putra urged Malaysians in Mozambique, or those requiring assistance, to register their presence with the High Commission via E-Konsular and maintain regular communication with the mission.

It added that Malaysians with no urgent need to travel to Mozambique are strongly advised to defer their travel plans at this time.

“The ministry remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of Malaysians abroad and will provide updates as necessary,” it said.

For assistance or further information, Malaysians may contact the High Commission of Malaysia in Pretoria at address No. 1007, Francis Baard Street, Arcadia, Pretoria 0083, via telephone: +27 (12) 342 5990 or email: [email protected]. — Bernama