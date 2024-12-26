KOTA KINABALU, Dec 26 — Sabah stands on the brink of a transformative year, with the recent appointment of Tun Musa Aman as the 11th Yang Dipertua Negeri and the 17th State Election looming on the horizon.

The former chief minister’s installation as governor on December 17, following the presentation of his instrument of appointment by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, marks a significant leadership milestone for the state.

The longest-serving chief minister’s extensive political experience is anticipated to bring a stabilising influence during this critical period.

As 2025 approaches, Sabah’s political arena is abuzz with alliances being forged and campaign strategies taking shape.

These dynamics will undoubtedly set the tone for the election, a pivotal event expected to shape the state’s trajectory for years to come.

Political parties, particularly those within the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, have started to sharpen their strategies ahead of the polls, which must be held by the last quarter of 2025.

The Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) president has expressed his desire to partner with Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the polls, aiming to further the development of Sabah and enhance the well-being of its people through the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) initiative.

Hajiji said he is committed to collaborating with Prime Minister and PH chairman, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and is ready to engage in discussions with other parties that share the same goals of upholding the rights of the people of Sabah.

Sabah PH, meanwhile, is preparing for the election under new leadership, with Datuk Ewon Benedick, the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president, taking on the role as chairman.

Ewon, who was appointed to the position on December 1, has already signalled his intention to engage with other PH component parties in Sabah — DAP, PKR and Amanah—before charting the next steps for the coalition in the lead-up to the election.

Sabah has 73 elected members in the State Legislative Assembly and six appointed representatives.

Currently, the Sabah government consists of 46 GRS members, seven PH members, one from Barisan Nasional (BN), and one from Perikatan Nasional (PN).

As the political dynamics intensify, both GRS and PH are actively looking to strengthen their positions for the election.

BN, under the leadership of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, is also in discussions with PH about potential cooperation.

While Ahmad Zahid has hinted at formalising a collaboration, the political landscape remains fluid, with Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin signalling openness to working with other parties, including Warisan.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has also expressed his party’s willingness to collaborate with BN, having met with both Ahmad Zahid and Bung Moktar to explore the possibility of cooperation. However, nothing has been sealed yet.

On the issue of integrity, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said the party’s state leadership, under Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, has briefed top leaders about corruption allegations involving eight Sabah assemblymen.

This follows an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which recently recorded statements from 15 individuals, including the eight assemblymen concerned.

As such, the DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) has granted full mandate to the state party leadership to review the party’s position within the state government administration and take further action, given that Sabah DAP has a deeper understanding of the issues in the state.

At the same time, local issues are expected to dominate the election campaign.

From the management of illegal immigrants to the rising cost of living, poverty and crucial developments surrounding the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), these issues are likely to be central to political discourse.

However, progress on MA63 has been notable, with the federal and state governments working together to resolve longstanding issues, with 11 out of 13 MA63 claims already addressed.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof recently announced that seven of these 11 claims were successfully addressed under Anwar’s administration.

This includes the Sabah and Sarawak Public Works Departments (JKR) as Technical Departments, the transfer of regulatory authority over gas supply, and amendments to the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDN) Act 1995 [Act 533] to appoint representatives from the Sabah and Sarawak state governments as permanent members of LHDN.

Fadillah, who is the chairman of the MA63 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63) Technical Committee, said the resolutions also address claims related to the administration of the judiciary in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as special guidelines for the return of reserve land for federal purposes.

Also drawing attention is Anwar’s announcement of the government’s proposal to increase the Special Grant for Sabah and Sarawak to RM600 million next year, as revealed during the presentation of Budget 2025 last October.

From leadership transitions to grassroots concerns, Sabah prepares for a year of monumental decisions. All eyes are on the state as it navigates this defining moment in its political history. — Bernama