MIRI, Dec 26 — A huge crocodile crossing the highway in Brunei was killed after being hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Christmas Day.

According to Brunei FM on its official Facebook page, the incident occurred near the Penanjong Bridge on the Penanjong Tutong Highway yesterday morning.

It said the crocodile was crossing the highway when it was struck by an oncoming SUV, which severely damaged the vehicle’s front and killed the crocodile.

Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle was reported to be safe.

The unusual sight of a dead crocodile lying on its back on this busy highway caught the attention of road users, who shared it on social media.

Netizens expressed shock over the incident, sympathising with the unfortunate fate of the crocodile and the owner of the vehicle.

Many advised other road users to be on the alert while passing this stretch.

Meanwhile, the Brunei Forestry Department reportedly said that the 10-foot-long saltwater crocodile was hit while it was crossing from a pond headed to the Tutong River on the other side of the roadway.

A forestry official attributed the increase in crocodile incidents to rapid development along riverbanks, which has led to the expansion of creeks and the felling of mangrove trees, disrupting habitats and food sources. — The Borneo Post