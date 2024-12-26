KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes initiatives to promote tourism products related to legendary sites, history, local legends and myths can be enhanced to attract tourists to the country.

In a Facebook post today, which was accompanied by a photo of his visit to Dream Forest Langkawi in Langkawi Island, Kedah, Anwar said the effort should be boosted to strengthen the country’s tourism sector.

At the same time, he also expressed his admiration for the creative talent highlighted by Dream Forest Langkawi on the uniqueness of Langkawi Island in an effective way as well as displaying local legends and myths that are an important part of the country’s heritage.

“I hope that more initiatives like this will be created and enlivened to strengthen the country’s tourism sector, as well as revive interest in the legends and history of the country.

“Langkawi is not only a beautiful island, but it is full of stories and heritage that deserve to be studied and worked on by current and future generations,” he said.

In the same post, Anwar said he had contacted Dream Forest Langkawi owner Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina Eu Abdullah and her husband Tan Sri Mohd Effendi Norwawi to express his appreciation for their great effort in making the initiative a success.

“I propose that it should also be added to give an overview of the direction of Langkawi and new technology,” he said. — Bernama