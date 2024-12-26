KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Another cat’s carcass has been found near Universiti Malaya’s gymnasium following reports of five cats allegedly killed on campus.

A dog was also reported dead under similar circumstances, according to a statement by the University of Malaya Student Union (KMUM) that went viral yesterday according to Harian Metro (HM).

According to the statement, the discovery was reported to the security office before a police report was lodged.

“We have contacted the security office and requested that they tighten access to the campus.

“We are also in the process of obtaining CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed to HM that a report on the incident had been received.

“Still in the initial stages of investigation,” he told reporters.

As reported by HM, yesterday social media was flooded with reports of a cat and a dog believed to have been killed in the same gruesome manner — abdomens slit open, and intestines removed.

The posts suggest that at least two individuals may have carried out the crimes, operating discreetly to avoid detection. There are also suspicions that anaesthesia was used to silence the animals during the attacks.

In response to the incidents, 22 stray cats at the university was reported to have been rescued by a group of volunteers concerned for the animals’ safety.