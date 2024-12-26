BALIK PULAU, Dec 26 — A despatch rider pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to two counts of becoming mule account holders.

On the first count, Muhamad Harizi Abu Bakar, 28, who holds a Person with Disability (PwD) card, was charged with having RM10,800 belonging to Aalban Sudesh George, 31, in his Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) account, where he was found to have sent the bank ATM card to one Alvin Lim of Jalan Puchong, Kampung Bohol Baharu, Kuala Lumpur via J&T delivery.

The offence was committed at a factory in the Bayan Lepas Industrial Area here at 6.05 pm last Nov 13.

Muhamad Harizi was also charged with committing a similar offence involving RM11,680 belonging to Law Teck Teong, 62 at Lebuh Relau 9, Setia Skyvista at 1.36pm last November 14.

Both charges were framed under Section 424B of the Penal Code which provides a maximum of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to seven years or both, if convicted.

Magistrate Chia Huey Ting allowed Muhamad Harizi, represented by lawyer Yusmadi Yusoff, bail of RM6,000 with one surety on each count and set Jan 27 for mention.

An analyst was also charged in the same court with committing a similar offence.

K. Kalai Vani, 44, was charged with having RM750 belonging to Yeoh Pei Ling, 42, in her Hong Leong Bank account, where she was found to have handed over the bank ATM card to Koo Sin Lung at Jalan Sri Klebang 1, Bandar New Sri Klebang, Chemor, Perak.

The woman, represented by lawyer M.V. Yoges, was alleged to have committed the offence at Mukim 8, Gertak Sanggul, Teluk Kumbar, Bayan Lepas here at 12.42pm last December 12.

She was allowed bail of RM1,000 and the court set January 22 for mention.

The prosecution in both cases was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Lim Jin Hong. — Bernama