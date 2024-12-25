IPOH, Dec 25 — Police detained three suspects believed to be members of a gang that specialises in stealing chicken in and around Tapah and found 66 open-weave baskets full of stolen chicken worth about RM27,000 on Monday.

Tapah district police chief Supt Mohd Naim Asnawi said the three suspects, aged between 33 and 43, were detained between 3pm to 6pm on Dec 23 at a house and working place in Rawang, Selangor.

“Investigations revealed that they were part of a gang involved in stealing chicken. Two of the suspects act as persons who steal the chicken while the third member gathers and stocks them up in plastic bags.

“The suspects will later move the stolen chicken using their own lorry or rented one, before selling the chicken at a market in Rawang. With the arrest of the three suspects, police believe six chicken stealing cases in Tapah can be solved,” he said when contacted today.

He added that one of the three suspects also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Mohd Naim said the suspects will be remanded for between two to four days and the case investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code and Section 380 of the Penal Code. — Bernama