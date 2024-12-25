KAJANG, Dec 25 — The remains of five family members who perished in a crash at KM204 of the North-South Expressway (Plus) in Melaka last night were laid to rest at the Bandar Baru Bangi (Sungai Tangkas) Muslim Cemetery last night.

Fadzlenna Ramli, 32, and her youngest child, Muhammad Umar Khairul Ikhwan, two, were buried in the same grave, while her husband, Khairul Ikhwan Mazupi, 32, and her parents, Ramli Ab Wahab, 66, and Fauziah Jaafar, 69, were interred in separate graves at 7.45pm.

Earlier, funeral prayers were held at Surau Al-Ikhlas in Seksyen 4 Tambahan Bandar Baru Bangi at 6pm, led by imam Mohd Nazmi Mohd Yusof and joined by about 500 people, including friends, neighbours and colleagues.

The tragic crash claimed seven lives and injured 33 others. It involved a tour bus carrying 27 passengers, two lorries, a car and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) driven by Khairul Ikhwan.

The other fatalities included the tour bus driver, Noorisnien Khamid, 56, who was buried earlier today at the Kampung Maju Jaya Muslim Cemetery in Kempas, Johor Bahru, and a Singaporean passenger, Lamrah Asid Ali, 66.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said preliminary investigations revealed the accident was caused by a dislodged tyre from a trailer.

The tour bus reportedly swerved to avoid the tyre but skidded into the opposite lane and crashed into three oncoming vehicles. — Bernama