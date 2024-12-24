ALOR GAJAH, Dec 24 — Seven people were killed and 33 others injured in a collision involving three vehicles at Kilometre 204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound, near the Ayer Keroh Rest and Service Area (R&R) last night.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Mohd Pisar Aziz said the accident involved a tour bus carrying 27 passengers, a trailer and a Toyota Estima multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

He said the dead were three men, three women and a baby girl.

“Five of the victims were the driver and passengers of the Toyota Estima, comprising two men, two women, and a baby girl.

“The other two killed were the tour bus driver and a female passenger on the bus,” he told reporters at the scene early this morning.

Mohd Pisar said all the bodies were sent to the Melaka Hospital.

He added that 17 injured victims were taken to Melaka Hospital, 10 to Alor Gajah Hospital, and six to Hospital Pantai Ayer Keroh.

The victims sustained various injuries and the police are still working to identify all those involved, he said, adding that the Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 8.45 pm, and 27 personnel were dispatched to the scene.

The incident caused traffic congestion of over 10 kilometres in both directions of the highway. — Bernama