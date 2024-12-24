KUALA SELANGOR, Dec 24 — A nursery schoolteacher who previously pleaded guilty to a charge of abusing an 11-month-old baby boy changed her plea at the Sessions Court here today.

Nur Suhadah Saharudin, 24, changed her plea to not guilty after the charge was read out again before Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza, who then set Feb 4 for mention for submission of documents.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Elyza Amira Habeeb Rahman while the woman was represented by lawyer Harnidawati Awangku Ibrahim.

Nur Suhadah had pleaded guilty when she was first charged with the offence at the Klang Sessions Court last Dec 20. Today was set for the court to hear the facts of the case and sentencing.

She was charged with ill-treating the boy at a nursery in Puncak Alam at 6.15 pm last Dec 13.

The charge, framed under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, provides a prison sentence of up to 20 years or a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or both if convicted. — Bernama