BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 24 — Approximately 50 Tecoma trees planted within the River Trail recreation park at Kolam Teratai, Sungai Rambai, have been found dead, suspected to have been poisoned.

Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) member Bernard Cheen Goon Hooi stated that he received complaints from the public last Saturday that the leaves had dried up and fallen off before the trees eventually died.

“Initially, I thought the trees were shedding leaves due to the hot and dry weather. However, after inspecting the site yesterday, I realised the situation was far worse. A significant number of trees are affected. Some are completely dry, while others have yellowing leaves and are on the brink of death.

“Observations suggest that the tree bases were likely doused with a liquid, possibly poison, as the surrounding grass has visibly withered and died,” he told reporters during a site visit today.

Bernard added that investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrator and determine their motive.

He said the trees were likely poisoned gradually over the past month, leading to the death of approximately 50 out of the 65 trees planted along the cycling and jogging tracks in the park.

He said a police report would be filed, and samples would be sent to the chemistry department for analysis.

Bernard disclosed that the incident had caused MBSP losses exceeding RM100,000. The dead trees will be cut down and replaced with new ones. — Bernama