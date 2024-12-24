KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Luxury belongings worth RM902,012.46 from the home of actress Rozita Che Wan are set to go under the hammer at her Kota Damansara residence in Selangor this morning.

Utusan Malaysia reported that the auction, organised by Auctrade Auctions Solution, will feature 34 high-value items, including a Haval car, household appliances such as a refrigerator, air conditioners, an oven, a microwave, and a washing machine, as well as furniture and other valuables.

The auction details were outlined in a document issued by the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court yesterday.

The move follows a raid on Rozita’s home on December 10 by the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) after the actress failed to repay a RM960,000 loan dating back to 2017.

MARA’s legal team is also pursuing bankruptcy proceedings against Rozita, who is also known as Che Ta, and her eldest son, Ammar Effendy, 28, who is similarly in default.

A bankruptcy notice filed last July was withdrawn last month due to technical issues but has since been replaced by a writ of seizure and sale issued earlier this month.