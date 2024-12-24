NILAI, Dec 24 — A businessman lost over half a million ringgit after being deceived by an individual impersonating a representative from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) on Saturday.

Nilai District Police Chief, Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said that at 11.17am yesterday, his department received a report from a 31-year-old man who had received a phone call from the scammer regarding his business premises.

He said the victim was allegedly connected to Bukit Aman and was informed that his account had been used for money laundering activities.

“The victim transferred money into 11 accounts provided by the suspect through 14 transactions for financial verification purposes, amounting to RM655,000,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In a separate case, he said a nurse lost RM304,500 after falling for a stock investment scam.

He said the police received a report from a 49-year-old woman who saw an advertisement on Facebook offering a stock investment scheme on Nov 4.

“The victim expressed interest in investing in the scheme and was contacted by an individual who introduced himself as a representative of DKCM.

“The victim was then briefed on the stock investment scheme and agreed to invest, transferring money into five accounts provided for the purpose of stock investment through 13 transactions,” he said.

He added that the victim realised she had been scammed after her WhatsApp was blocked on Dec 3 and she was unable to withdraw the profits as promised.

Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspects involved in both cases. — Bernama