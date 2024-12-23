KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — A scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, which was set to take place in Langkawi today has been postponed.

Anwar said he had arrived in Langkawi for the meeting, but Prabowo requested a few days’ postponement due to illness last night.

“I pray for President Prabowo’s swift recovery so that we can continue with the planned meeting between the two countries,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The Prime Minister also said that he is scheduled to meet former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in Langkawi on Thursday (Dec 26).

On Saturday, Anwar, in a special press conference in Subang, said that he would meet with Prabowo and Thaksin to discuss regional strategic issues and developments within Asean.

Anwar said the bilateral meeting with Prabowo would focus on strengthening the relationship between the two countries, as well as discussing Indonesia’s crucial role as a strategic member of Asean.

The meeting with Thaksin, according to the Prime Minister, is expected to cover various regional development issues and diplomatic approaches to solving shared challenges.

The Prime Minister recently announced Thaksin’s appointment as his informal advisor on Malaysia’s chairmanship of Asean next year.

Malaysia will officially assume the Asean chairmanship on Jan 1, 2025. The theme for Malaysia’s Asean Leadership 2025 is “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.

Malaysia also held the Asean Chairmanship in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015. — Bernama